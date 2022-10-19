How ‘Flamenguista’ money paid for tickets for Corinthians fans in the final

Corinthians spent just over R$1 million to make tickets for the Copa do Brasil final against Flamengo cheaper tonight (19). The price of tickets for visitors is high, but Alvinegro paid more than half of the amount for their fans who will be at Maracanã.

In total, BRL 1.2 million was spent to pay BRL 310 for each of the approximately 3,800 tickets purchased by Corinthians fans for the decisive game of the Copa do Brasil. The face price was R$400, but the club only charged R$90 from the fans who managed to secure a place in the Maracanã’s visiting stands.

In practice, a good part of the subsidy was paid by flamenguistas, through the amount collected from the tickets of the first leg of the final. Last week, Corinthians earned around R$ 850 thousand at the box office with the visiting sector alone. Tickets for this game were also R$400, but most of Flamengo’s fans paid half-price, according to the match’s financial report.

With this R$850,000, Corinthians only had to take around R$330,000 out of their own pockets to make their fans’ tickets cheaper for today’s game.

Flamengo and Corinthians enter the field at 21:45 (Brasília time) tonight, with the Copa do Brasil title at stake. Whoever wins gets the cup, and any tie in normal time takes the definition of the champion to the penalty shootout.

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO x CORINTHIANS

Competition: Copa do Brasil, return game from the final

Date and time: October 19, 2022, at 21:45 (Brasília time)

Place: Maracanã Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa/GO) and Bruno Boschilia (Fifa/PR)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (VAR-Fifa/RN)

FLAMENGO: Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, Vidal, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel. Technician: Dorival Jr

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Adson, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Victor Pereira