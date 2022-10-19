How the champion award impacts Flamengo and Corinthians finances

The final of the Copa do Brasil between Flamengo or Corinthians determines who gets the prize of R$ 60 million for the title. In reality, the conquest has a favorable impact of R$35 million for the winning team — the difference between the prize for the champion and the runner-up, which takes R$25 million. How much does this amount represent within the accounts of the two clubs?

Well, let’s start with Corinthians. In the first half, the team raised a total of R$ 379.7 million, with significant growth compared to the past. With this, the projection is that it can reach a revenue of around R$ 700 million depending precisely on awards and sales of players.

An analysis, therefore, could say that the title would roughly represent a 5% increase in Corinthian revenue for the year. It seems little, but it is not. In comparison, the item prizes, lotteries and Fiel Torcedor had a collection of R$ 12.7 million in the first half. TV rights totaled R$ 152 million.

It is not clear where Corinthians accounts for the Copa do Brasil awards. But, in the case of both, there is a leap with the conquest of the title.

Another comparison can be made with the sales of economic rights made by the club this season. The biggest negotiation was from defender João Victor to Benfica. 8 million euros (R$ 44 million) entered the coffers of the São Paulo club. Thus, in a game, the team can raise an amount equal to 3/4 of its best transfer.

In the case of Flamengo, there was a collection of R$ 436.6 million in the first half. The budget has a revenue forecast of R$ 1 billion. Based on first-half revenues, the goal is likely to be met or exceeded.

Well, with these numbers, an achievement of R$ 35 million would represent an increase of 3.5% in revenue. Again, it doesn’t seem like much, but it’s not. The collection in the first semester for participation/exhibition and awards for TV rights was R$ 28.4 million. In a game, therefore, it would be possible to win more than that.

The club is already above its goal in awards for the year. According to the budget, the objective was to reach at least the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, and the team is already in both decisions. Therefore, the amount of BRL 60 million would be extra than expected, increasing the revenue target beyond BRL 1 billion.

Again, in terms of player, Flamengo’s biggest sales in the year were very similar to Corinthians. Michael was traded for R$45 million. Thus, it is as if the club had made another good sale.

By the end of the year, Flamengo is expected to negotiate more player rights. It is likely to make sales even with bonds because it aims to balance payments and transfer receivables over the long term. However, extra income can reduce the need and allow the club to better negotiate possible exits.