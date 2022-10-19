How to know if the processor is compatible with the motherboard?

Checking if the processor is compatible with the motherboard is the first thing to keep in mind when building a new PC or changing your machine’s CPU.

Particularly, I made this mistake, as I didn’t know that there were certain specifics regarding compatibility between processor and motherboard.

Among these specifics, the first factor to be considered is the motherboard socket, that is, the place where the processor will be fitted. So, knowing what the motherboard socket looks like, it is possible to determine which processor is compatible and which is not.

Between the two biggest processor manufacturers, Intel and AMD, there are several sockets on motherboards that determine compatibility. Intel processors, by the way, tend to be a headache, because even with the same sockets, it is possible that there is no compatibility.

That’s why it’s extremely necessary that you know which socket such a processor fits in, as is the case with the latest Intel processors, which demand an LGA1700 socket.

AMD, on the other hand, in all Ryzen processors before the current generation, require the AM4 socket, making it easier to find a compatible motherboard any line of the processor that saved the American company.

In addition, the socket is important because of its relationship to the entire motherboard chipset, which defines the various hardware factors. So, before we see how to find out if the processor is compatible with the motherboard, let’s understand what a socket is.

processor socket

As the name implies, the processor socket is the physical base where we place the processor. In this way, the CPU socket provides the exact physical and mechanical dimensions, as well as the pin design, to facilitate the connection of the processor to the motherboard.

In short, this is the place on the motherboard where the processor is. If you have a processor socket that is not compatible with your motherboard, the mounting base will make that explicit.

Due to the release format of a processor, each generation supports a specific type of socket. For example, the fourth generation Core i3 and i5 are compatible with the LGA1150 socket. This changes by generation, so Intel is more complicated as AMD has been using socket AM4 since 2017. In August of this year, AMD announced socket AM5 for Ryzen 7000 processors, which, ironically, have a lot to do with Intel.

Intel currently uses the LGA 1700 socket. But what does this acronym mean? The answer: the socket mount type.

There are three types of processor sockets, manufactured using surface mount technology. These are: LGA, PGA and BGA. The acronym that determines how the pins are arranged on the socket, something very important to verify that the processor is compatible with the motherboard.

LGA

LGA stands for Land Grid Array, the type of assembly used by Intel where the motherboard socket has visible pins. This type of assembly does not have pins or solder balls, instead relying on metal blocks at the bottom.

These metal blocks are conductive surfaces that make contact with the pins located on the motherboard’s processor socket. The benefit of a processor with an LGA socket is its portability, but Intel makes it a little difficult by changing that socket with each generation of processors.

PGA

Pin Grid Array, or PGA, was the type of assembly used by AMD, which has visible pins on the CPU and depends on the motherboard having input for these pins in its socket to be compatible.

BGA

This is the kind of surface mount technology in notebook processors. BGA processors, or Ball Grid Array, are soldered into the motherboard socket, so they are not replaceable.

How to tell if the processor socket is compatible with the motherboard

The simplest step to find out if your processor is compatible with your motherboard is to check the specs online.

My processor is a Ryzen 5 1600, so by going to the AMD website, you can see the full product specs. As I said above, AMD, before the current generation, used socket AM4. So my processor is compatible with motherboards with this socket.

If your processor is from Intel, the process is the same, as an example of the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700HL. On the Intel page, the socket appears as FCLGA1700. FC stands for “Flip Chip”, a manufacturing method that allows integrated circuit chips to connect directly to external circuits through ‘conductor collisions’ present on the chip surface.

LGA, as we already explained, is the type of assembly that Intel uses and 1700 represents the number of pins.

Next, you need to find out your motherboard socket type, which can also be found through an online search. The specifications of my PRIME B450M-GAMING/BR motherboard on the Asus website confirm the compatibility with AM4 sockets of AMD processors.

LGA 1700



Let’s find now a motherboard compatible with Core i7-12700HL from 12th generation of Intel processors.

The problem with Intel’s Alder Lake line of processors, which emerged late last year, is the big change in the size of the LGA socket. The new LGA 1700 socket has a much larger size than the previous ones, demanding a change in the configuration of the heatsinks. As a result, previous cooling configurations are incompatible with the LGA 1700. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the chipset of current Intel processors.

With that in mind, let’s research a motherboard compatible with Intel’s new socket technology for Core i7-12700HL Alder Lake processors.

Two interesting options are ASUS’ ROG Strix Z790-I, with improved cooling technology to deal with the overheating issues of Intel’s new sockets.

The second option is the Gigabyte Q670M D3H DDR4, also compatible with the new Intel processors and SmartFan 6 technology, which has four exclusive fans for the processor and six temperature sensors.

Finally, the compatibility between the processor and the motherboard is the combination of the sockets of both products.

If you don’t know what your processor or motherboard is, there is a software that can help you, CPU-Z. This program tells you what your motherboard is, in case you want to buy a new processor, to check the specifications online about compatibility.

This is extremely important so that you don’t have to buy a new motherboard due to incompatibility with your new processor. So, click here to download CPU-Z.