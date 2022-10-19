How to solve the storage problem on your phone – quickly and without spending anything | Technology

With each update or new model of smartphonethe cameras get even better, that is, they are able to take Photos and higher quality videos that take up more space on your device and in the cloud. The iPhone 14 Pro, for example, the latest release from apple, is capable of taking 48 MP photos. In uncompressed ProRAW mode, they take up 75MB (about three times the size of a photo on the iPhone 13 Pro’s 12MP camera).
- iPhone 14: 3 innovations that Apple brought in its new line of smartphones
- ‘Smartphones will disappear in 2031’, predicts futurist Amy Webb
To avoid running out of space on the phone or having to pay a lot for cloud storage, the consumer can lower the quality settings for photos and videos. It is worth considering, for example, the use of each medium and whether it is necessary to maintain such high quality for all photos. Find out how, according to tips from Wired magazine.
The details can vary a little between Android device manufacturers, but they generally follow a similar line. If you use Google Pixel phones or any other Android phone that uses the Google Camera app:
- Open the camera in Camera mode and tap the gear icon (upper left corner if in portrait orientation);
- Choose More Settings and Camera Photo Resolution;
- Switch to Camera Video, tap the gear again;
- Available resolutions and frame rates appear as an overlay at the top of the camera’s viewfinder. The options will vary depending on the phone make and model, but the lower the resolution and the lower the number of frames per second, the smaller the resulting file sizes will be.
If you use the default camera app on Samsung phones:
- With Photo mode enabled, tap the third icon from the right at the top of the screen (in portrait orientation) to see what options are available;
- Swipe to Video mode and tap the second icon from the right at the top to change the resolution and file size.
If you need to quickly free up some storage space:
- Open Google Photos;
- From within the app, tap your profile picture (top right), choose Free up space and confirm the action;
- The app will delete all photos and videos that are securely backed up to cloud storage and let you know how much space you just freed up at the same time.
If you’re on an iPhone, you can access the camera’s quality settings as follows:
- Open the Settings screen, tap Camera and then Formats;
- Choose High Efficiency over Best Compatible if you want to keep file sizes as low as possible – this will use Apple’s optimized HEIF/HEVC formats instead of JPEG/H.264 formats, and the setting covers both video and images;
- Depending on the iPhone model you’re using, you may see Apple ProRAW (for images) and Apple ProRes (for videos) toggle buttons underneath, along with resolution options. (These toggle switches only control whether or not these modes are available as buttons in the Camera app – to actually turn them on or off, you have to do this from the shutter screen when you launch the camera);
- Back on the camera options screen, you’ll see that there are more options for the resolution and frame rate your iPhone uses when capturing video: Tap Record Video to make changes;
- The list of formats varies depending on the iPhone model you have, but the resolution and frame rate that take up the least space will be listed first.
There is one more option worth mentioning when it comes to saving iPhone space. Under Settings, tap Photos and then Optimize iPhone Storage.
If your images and videos are being copied to iCloud and there is not much space on the device, iOS will keep low resolution copies (with full resolution copies still available in iCloud).