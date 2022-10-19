How to solve the storage problem on your phone – quickly and without spending anything | Technology

With each update or new model of smartphonethe cameras get even better, that is, they are able to take Photos and higher quality videos that take up more space on your device and in the cloud. The iPhone 14 Pro, for example, the latest release from apple, is capable of taking 48 MP photos. In uncompressed ProRAW mode, they take up 75MB (about three times the size of a photo on the iPhone 13 Pro’s 12MP camera).