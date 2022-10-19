How will WhatsApp Incognito Browsing work?

Currently, WhatsApp is the most used messenger in the world, conquering even companies due to the ease of connection. Therefore, it became an official tool that changed people’s lives, who now communicate without borders.

Upon taking over the administration of the application, the Meta group, under the leadership of Mark Zuckerberg, promised to work on constant improvements.

See too: What are and how to activate the new WhatsApp call links

Why do people not want to be seen?

When someone notices that you are online on the platform, they can understand that there is a certain availability. Even if it is true, no one is obliged to respond promptly to all requests.

To avoid certain constraints, the ideal would be that your access is not visible to everyone, preserving your interests while browsing the app without problems.

a matter of privacy

The discussion around data security goes beyond sensitive data, but the entire experience the user has using the feature. Any record that minimally exposes privacy must be highlighted only under the autonomy of the person in charge. In this way, the policy for the use of social media has been adopting a new posture, developing solutions that prioritize digital well-being, considering certain legal pressures and values.

Waiting for the configuration to be released

As with “Last Seen”, which can be disabled in the settings individually, “Online” may also not be active. However, although the company has confirmed the update, there is no forecast for the function to be available to everyone. The testing phase is not over yet, but some beta users started to notice the functionality on Friday the 14th of this month.

With this, your browsing will be anonymous, because none of your contacts will be able to see if you is online, avoiding charges for responses. That way, your friends won’t feel ignored and it’ll be easier to focus on urgent chats, without causing disappointment.