Husband kills wife after fight and slits own throat in front of kids

A man stabbed his wife to death and then slit his own neck in front of their three children this Monday (17), in Florida, United States.

Sheriffs from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 6 pm after a neighbor told them that a 10-year-old boy ran to their home for help because his stepfather had stabbed his mother.

The neighbor told officers he entered the residence and found a woman and a man on the floor – along with two unharmed children – before calling the police.

When they were found, the woman, Byanca Cruz, was already dead, while the man, Oscar Salazar, died shortly after being transported to a hospital with a self-inflicted knife wound to the neck.

Salazar was the biological father of the two younger children, ages 2 and 5, officials said. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the couple were arguing over the 5-year-old’s behavior when Salazar stabbed his wife to death.

Chitwood claimed that Salazar was in the country illegally and assumed the identity of another man. Additionally, the man has had two previous arrests for two domestic assaults involving his wife — including one while she was pregnant in 2016, Chitwood said.

The 10-year-old has been placed in the custody of the father, while the younger children are being cared for by the maternal grandmother.

“Children will need lots of love and support as they deal with this tragedy today and for the rest of their lives,” Chitwood posted on Twitter. “I’m sorry for their pain.” (With information from the “New York Post”)