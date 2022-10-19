The actor, in an interview with People magazine, revealed that he suffered a severe gastrointestinal perforation that nearly killed him in 2018.

friends became, without a doubt, one of the most memorable and beloved series of the USA. The production also gained popularity in other countries, such as in Brazil. Having its last chapter aired in 2004, the work made trucks of money for the main cast: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courtney Fox, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

Matthew Perry, aka Chandler, almost died in 2018

In an interview with peoplethe actor Matthew Perryinterpreter of Chandlerrevealed that he suffered a gastrointestinal perforation that nearly killed him in 2018, aged 49, due to drug use: “Doctors said I had a 2% chance of surviving. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which makes your breathing through your heart and lungs.”.

the whole story of Matthew was also told in the biography Lovers and the Big Terrible Thingwhich will be released on November 1: “But there were years when I got sober during that time. Season 9 was the year I was sober all the time. And guess which season I was nominated for best actor? I was like, ‘This should tell me something’”reported.

“I didn’t know how to stop. If the police came and said, ‘If you drink today, we’ll take you to jail,’ I would start packing. Couldn’t stop because disease and addiction are progressive. It gets worse and worse as you get older. That’s a lot of reminders to stay sober. All I have to do is look down”ended the actor.