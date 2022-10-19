IF opens enrollment in 100% free and ONLINE technical courses; know more

A Federal Institute has several opportunities open for those interested in totally free technical courses in the online modality. Students who want to apply must only meet certain participation requirements and submit their application on the initiative’s website within the deadline.

Want to know what courses are available, how to participate and other important information? So keep following the article below to clarify all your doubts!

What technical courses are available?

At first, there are 1,064 vacancies being offered by the Federal Institute of Mato Grosso do Sul (IFMS). As mentioned before, all courses are distance learning, which can be more comfortable for those interested. Even those who do not have internet access can go to the Campus Relationship Center (Cerel) to register. Check which courses are available:

Management;

Computer Support;

Buildings and Maintenance.

In addition, the centers that are offering the opportunity throughout the state are the following: Amambaí, Sonora, Aquidauana, São Gabriel do Oeste, Bela Vista, Ribas do Rio Pardo, Camapuã, Ponta Porã, Campo Grande, Nova Andradina, Corumbá, Nova Alvorada do Sul, Costa Rica, Naviraí, Coxim, Jardim and Dourados.

In addition, half of the available places are reserved for candidates who studied in public schools. Thus, there are quotas for those who prove monthly family income per capita less than or equal to one and a half minimum wages. Apart from these, there are also quotas for self-declared indigenous, brown and black people, as well as people with disabilities. To do so, simply inform the affirmative action beneficiary option at the time of registration.

It is important to inform that the self-declared brown and black must first go through a hetero-identification panel to verify the veracity of the self-declaration. In the case of indigenous people, it is necessary to prove which ethnic group they belong to.

How to participate in the initiative?

Finally, interested parties must register on the candidate’s page through the IFMS website (https://bityli.com/qxZPRCgv). Remembering that, for this, it is necessary to have completed high school by the time of registration. The enrollment of students is scheduled for the first semester of next year.

The selection, in turn, will take place through an electronic draw on November 10, held by the Reference Center for Educational Technologies and Distance Learning (Cread). Each student will receive a participation number and the classification will be carried out according to the order of the numbers drawn.

The preliminary result will be available on the website on November 16th, while the final classification and the first call will take place on January 18th, 2023. Those who want to participate can apply until October 30th. In case of doubts, students can contact the institution through the e-mail address curso.ead@ifms.edu.br. Good luck!

