In one year, job site registers a 32% drop in the number of vacancies for professionals over 50 years old | work and career

A survey by the Empregos.com.br website shows a 32% drop between 2021 and 2022 in the number of vacancies for professionals aged 50 and over.

Last year, the platform accounted for 547 vacancies. This year, there are 372. The survey analyzed the opportunities opened in the period between January and September 2021 and 2022.

Currently, the platform has 85,000 candidates 50+ in search of a vacancy in the job market. The sectors that employ the most are human resources, information technology and technology, engineering and consulting.

The position with the most opportunities is programmer, with 33 vacancies, followed by recruitment and selection analyst (20), systems analyst (20), real estate credit consultant (15) and tax analyst (11) – see full picture below.

‘She is old, what is she doing here?’; professionals over 40 years old report prejudice during selections

In the ranking of the 10 positions with the highest number of vacancies, seven require higher education. See below:

For Tabata Silva, manager of Empregos.com.br, the Brazilian market suffers from a shortage of skilled labor and restricting the participation of senior professionals can lead the company to lose an excellent acquisition, which would add a lot to the organization.

“Hiring 50+ employees is a smart acquisition. With skills developed throughout their careers, many professionals can contribute to the growth of the business. Generally, more experienced workers are proactive, practical, organized and know how to deal with stressful situations due to their years of experience,” he explains.

Prejudice in selections

Another survey, this time with professionals over 40 years old, carried out in the first half of this year by the job site InfoJobs, showed that 70.4% of respondents suffered age prejudice during the selection processes.

The survey also showed that, in the perception of 78.5% of respondents, the job market does not give the same chances to professionals 40+ when compared to younger ones.

Another 27.1% believe that it is necessary to be more up-to-date to compete with the new generations, and 68.4% claimed that it is often still not enough.

In addition, 61.1% of professionals over 40 years old say that the main professional challenge is the lack of work opportunities, while other practical difficulties are following market trends (14.1%), reinventing themselves (12, 3%) and dealing with different generations (10.8%).

For more than half (56.2%), companies lack recognition of the potential of 40+ hires, while 30.4% believe that it is necessary to break with internal prejudices to boost these hirings.

The study shows that 99.2% of leaders believe that professionals 40+ add to the work environment. But only 12.8% say that the average number of employees in the company over 40 is more than 50%.