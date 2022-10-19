Indonesia suspends syrup sales after nearly 100 children die | World

Indonesian authorities have announced a suspension of sales and prescriptions of medical syrups following the death of nearly 100 children from acute kidney failure this year.
The suspension comes after the start of an investigation last week into an unexplained increase since August in cases of acute kidney failure by the health authorities of this Southeast Asian country.
Cough syrups produced in India were also recently linked to the deaths of nearly 70 children in The Gambia, also from acute kidney failure.
“To date, we have received reports of 206 cases in 20 provinces and 99 deaths,” said Indonesian Health Ministry Spokesperson Syahril Mansyur.
“As a precaution, the ministry urged healthcare professionals not to temporarily prescribe liquid medicines or syrups and asked pharmacies to suspend sales until the investigation is completed,” added Mansyur.
Cases of the rare disease have increased since August.
“Since the end of August 2022, the ministry and the Association of Pediatricians receive more and more reports of cases of acute renal failure. The increase is very expressive”, said the spokesperson.
The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning and recommended the withdrawal from the market of four cough and common cold syrups produced by the Indian laboratory Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which “could be related” to the deaths recorded in Gambia.
Indonesia’s health surveillance agency reported, however, that syrups imported into The Gambia were not sold in the country.
Most cases of acute kidney failure reported in Indonesia affect children, most of them under 5 years old, according to the ministry.
A seller is seen at a pharmacy in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia – Photo: Reuters/Reproduction
