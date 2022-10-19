Inter probes the attackers market and anticipates the possible exit

Unsurprisingly, Internacional is working on the 2023 season while looking to finish the Brasileirão as close to the top as possible. In the search for options for Mano Menezes’ group, the center forward position came into question. Looking at options, Colorado anticipates the possible departure of its top scorer, Alexandre Alemão.

The author of seven goals in the Brazilian Championship recently renewed his contract. The expansion of the bond increased salary, termination fine and extended the period of connection to the Beira-Rio club.

The attitude aimed to protect the club from a possible exit with low values. Hired as a bet, Alemão evolved a lot and established himself as the team’s starter. Recently, the 24-year-old striker was approached by clubs abroad.

Imagining an eventual interesting proposal, Internacional turns its radar to men in front. Two names have recently come to the offices of Beira-Rio as interesting alternatives: Pedro Raul and Rafael Navarro.

Raul, 25 years old, is vice-top scorer of the Brasileirão with 17 goals playing for Goiás. His rights belong to Kashiwa Reysol, from Japan, who is interested, according to the UOL Esporte, in selling the athlete. However, there is a great chance of a ‘race’ between Brazilian and foreign clubs for him. In this scenario, Colorado would not have the financial capacity to compete in the upcoming ‘auction’.

Navarro, 22, is a Palmeiras player and has a contract until 2026. Away from starting in Abel Ferreira’s team, he is seen as a viable alternative for an eventual loan. So far, there has not been any effective action to seek his hiring, but he is one of the names on the radar.

Striker who played little

There is still a striker in the Gaucho squad who played little and needs to be better evaluated. This is Mikael, who arrived overweight from Italian football. In his Inter period, he has already lost more than 10 kilos and is available to be used when needed.

So far he has only 10 minutes on the field, in the match against Melgar, for the Sudamericana. His contract expires in the middle of next year and the possibility of permanence will come from his income.