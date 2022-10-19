iPhone 14 Pro has faster 5G connection than Galaxy S22+/Ultra

The company okla (responsible for the website Speed ​​test) released its report on mobile and fixed connection speeds in the United States. The operator T-Mobile continues to maintain a clear advantage over the competition, but the report shows a very interesting result regarding the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Adverts

Among all cell phones, the line iPhone 14 Pro is the fastest on the market, easily passing the Galaxy S22+ and Ultrain addition to the iPhone 13 Pro.

Model Average download (Mbps) Average Upload (Mbps) Average Latency iPhone 14 Pro Max 147.42 17.07 27 iPhone 14 Pro 142.57 16.07 27 Galaxy S22 Ultra 102.87 11.67 31 iPhone 13 Pro Max 96.46 11.30 32 Galaxy S22+ 93.06 10.82 31

iPhone 14 Pro + Snapdragon X65

The explanation lies in the modem adopted by Apple in the 14 Pro: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65, which has lower power consumption and, most importantly, faster 5G speeds.

Adverts

The difference to third and fourth place (Galaxy Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro) is a pretty significant jump.

And not just the speed of download and Upload in 5G that have improved, but also the latency had a significant drop with the new modem, which helps make the connection faster.

It’s in Brazil?

The third quarter reports for Brazil obviously don’t bring the speeds of the new iPhones 14 Pro yet, as they only started to be sold here in October.

But it is curious to note that in national operators, the iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max show themselves with download faster than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. And values ​​even better than the American average.

Model Average download (Mbps) Average Upload (Mbps) Average Latency iPhone 13 Pro 156.19 20.90 21 iPhone 13 137.72 20.42 22 iPhone 13 Pro Max 137.34 20.27 22 Galaxy S22 Ultra 128.61 21.09 21 iPhone 12 Pro 121.55 18.87 23

It is worth noting that, in the above case, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has the highest upload speed of all. But, of course, the iPhone 14 Pro is not yet being taken into account, which will certainly present much higher numbers, because of the new modem.

We will have to wait for the end of this quarter (OCT-NOV-DEC) to find out how the iPhone 14 Pro will do in Brazil.