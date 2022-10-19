iPhone 2G is worth a FORTUNE: do you still have one?

Smartphones may be worth gold, but not necessarily just the latest generation. An online sale, organized by LCG Auctions, in effect auctioned off a first-generation iPhone, initially released in 2007. Bidding rose rapidly, the object was in excellent condition.

The first generation model of Apple’s smartphone was still sold in the original box. The auction started at $2,500. When looking at the photos published by the auction site , it was almost to believe that the smartphone has just been marketed and purchased. Still equipped with its protective plastic, the iPhone 2G on sale two weeks ago is, according to LCG Auctions, “in exceptional condition”.

Collectors and investors will be hard pressed to find a superior quality specimen.

First of all, the phone would never have been used or turned on. First, for fifteen days, potential buyers followed each other to reach a final bid of US$39,339, or around R$206,000. The initial bet was however only 2500 dollars. Second, the iPhone 2G with 8GB (!) of memory originally sold for $599.

Today it is difficult to imagine life without all the apps that accompany us daily. At the time, however, it was necessary to give up. The iPhone 2G did not in fact have the App Store: users had to make do with a few apps already installed, such as Notes, Weather, Calendar or Safari. The App Store will only appear in July 2008, on the iPhone 3G.

And if the new iPhones today offer extraordinary storage capacity with some up to 1 TB of memory, the first iPhone was only available in three versions: 4 GB, 8 GB and 16 GB. As for photos, the first generation of Apple’s smartphone did not have a front camera. The latter won’t arrive until 2010 with the iPhone 4. Other features missing from this first iPhone: Siri voice assistant, which only appears in 2011; sending MMS, launched in 2009; or customizing your wallpaper, available only from 2010.

The iPhone Changed the Industry Forever

On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs was about to shake up the phone market. Yes, just fifteen years ago, the first iPhone went public to the entire world. On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs took advantage of the MacWorld conference in San Francisco to present a product “that will change everything” .

Could we have guessed how much? In fact, the CEO of Apple thus presents three revolutionary products: an iPod with a larger screen and touch controls, a telephone and, finally, a PDA (personal digital assistant). Of course, you guessed it, it’s actually still one and the same product. The iPhone.

Of course, this isn’t the first smartphone either. Namely: in fact, several manufacturers were already working similarly. But we had never seen anything like it before. At the time, Nokia E62, Blackberry, Moto Q and Palm Treo dominated the market. Your common ground? Their keyboard.

In conclusion, Steve Jobs was determined to change all that with a touch phone. No keyboard, but with a single button. To use it, there is no pen, but our fingers.

