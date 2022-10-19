Iran agrees to sell missiles and drones to Russia

Iran has pledged to supply Russia with short-range missiles and unmanned drones – or “kamikaze drones”, as the European press has called it. The information was released on Tuesday (8) by the Reuters agency, after consulting two diplomats and two senior Iranian sources. The sale of Iranian arms to Moscow will further increase tensions between Tehran, the United States and other Western allies of Kiev.

The agreement for the delivery of the weapons was concluded on October 6, during a visit to Moscow by the Iranian First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber. He traveled to the Russian capital accompanied by two high-ranking Iranian Revolutionary Guard officers and an official from Iran’s Higher National Security Council.

“The Russians have asked for more precision drones and ballistic missiles, particularly from the Fateh and Zolfaghar missile family,” said one of the Iranian diplomats interviewed by the Reuters. A Western official familiar with the matter confirmed this information, explaining that there was an agreement between Iran and Russia for the supply of short-range ballistic missiles, including the Zolfaghar.

The Iranian diplomat rejected claims by Western officials that these deliveries would violate a UN Security Council resolution adopted in 2015. “Where the weapons are used is not a seller’s issue. We are not taking sides in Ukraine’s crisis as the West is doing. We advocate a solution to the crisis through diplomatic means,” said the Iranian diplomatic corps member.

Ukraine has reported in recent weeks a significant increase in Russian bombing raids carried out with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. So far, Iran has denied supplying these weapons to Russia. The Kremlin also denied on Tuesday that its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry declined to comment on the matter.

The use of Iranian missiles and drones by Russian forces in Ukraine adds tension to already strained relations between Iran, the United States and their allies in the conflict created by Russia in Ukraine. On Monday, the US State Department estimated that Iranian drones were used in early-day attacks on Kiev. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre accused Iran of “lying” when she declared that no Iranian drones were being used by the Russian army in Ukraine.

A European diplomat explained to Reuters that his country believes Russia is finding it increasingly difficult to produce its own weapons due to Western-imposed sanctions. Therefore, Moscow would be turning to other suppliers, including Iran and North Korea. “Drones and missiles are a logical next step in warfare,” said the European diplomat.

Ukrainian foreign minister proposes severing diplomatic ties

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kouleba on Tuesday proposed to President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kiev break diplomatic ties with Tehran.

“In view of the widespread destruction caused by Iranian drones to Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, the deaths and injuries caused to our people, … , in a video posted on Facebook.

Yesterday, Zelensky had already asked the European Union to impose additional sanctions on Tehran, claiming that “Iran is responsible for the death of Ukrainians”. But the Iranian government has again denied participation in the conflict. “Iran has not exported weapons to any of the warring parties,” Nasser Kanani, a diplomatic spokesman for the Islamic Republic, said on Monday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the General Staff of Ukraine said that Russia launched, in the last 24 hours, “ten missile attacks and 58 air strikes, in addition to firing 60 shots with multiple rocket launchers”. The report detailed that Moscow sent 43 Shahed-136 model drones to different regions of Ukrainian territory, “of which 38 were shot down” by Ukrainian soldiers.

With the approach of winter (in the northern hemisphere), “since October 10, 30% of Ukrainian power plants have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts”, denounced Zelensky, in a message on Twitter. He also reiterated his refusal to negotiate a ceasefire with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.