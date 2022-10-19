IRS auctions iPhones at UNBELIEVABLE prices

The IRS held this Thursday, 20, an auction of iPhones that were seized. Some smartphones will be auctioned for less than a thousand reais, so this is a good chance for those who want an Apple-branded cell phone, but without shelling out as much money as some do. See now how you can take advantage.

Read more: Justice offers discounts of up to 50% at auction with 75 properties and 80 vehicles

All items up for auction have been seized or abandoned. Among the most prominent items, we will have an iPhone 11 whose initial bid is only R$ 850. According to information from IRS, more products will be auctioned. Anyone who wants to participate must bid before 6 pm on October 19, that is, this Wednesday.

iPhone Auction

The agency regularly carries out these types of auctions. That is, passing confiscated items forward. Many people take the opportunity to buy desired items at much more affordable prices.

In addition to iPhones, the auction in question also includes smartwatches for up to R$3,000, a number that is far below the market price. Those interested in checking the items can schedule a visit at the Federal Revenue’s stock points. THE offer bigger and there are more options for those who are in São Paulo.

In the public notice available on the website, it is possible to check the addresses and also the contact telephone numbers for scheduling.

Even if the real interest in the objects is confirmed during the visit, the offer can only be made online, on the same website, as the event will not be in person. Those who are in other states can also check all the information on the portal, where there are some data and more details about the iPhones that will be available.

In addition to the famous Apple cell phones, the auction It also has clothing items, computers, watches, other electronics and various accessories. Just check out the five product pages that will be part of the event.

There are a total of 90 lots. The price of the products is the biggest attraction. What draws the most attention is the iPhone 11, with initial bids of R$ 850. In stores, the price exceeds R$ 3 thousand. It’s a unique chance.