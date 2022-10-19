Is it over for Xiaomi? Galaxy M54 5G coming with Snapdragon 888 – All in Technology

The Galaxy M53 5G hit the market in early 2022 with the difficult task of surpassing its predecessor, the Galaxy M52 5G. However, a new report has just revealed the first details of the Galaxy M54 5G, Samsung’s next mid-range smartphone.

According to information from Appuals (via MySmartPrice), the Galaxy M54 5G should impact other companies competing in the sector. That’s because the smartphone will hit the market with the powerful Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chip from 2020.

If this is really true, the Galaxy M54 5G should be one of the most powerful mid-range smartphones on the market. The source also reported that the device will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it should bring a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy M53 5G arrived in Brazil in early 2022 with a Dimensity 900 chip and 108MP camera (Image/All in Technology).

Moving to the back, the smartphone is said to have a triple camera setup, with a 64MP main lens, 8MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro camera. In addition, it is expected to bring a 6,000 mAh battery and come out of the box with the Android 13 system under the One UI 5 interface.

At the moment, there is no evidence regarding the Galaxy M54 5G release date.

Galaxy M53 5G – Features: