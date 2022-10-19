Is there still a risk of fraud in the e-commerce market?

E-commerce, or e-commerce, is a business model characterized by the purchase and sale of products or services through digital channels.

According to the 45th Webshoppers report, Brazilian e-commerce grew 27% in 2021, totaling BRL 182.7 billion in sales. In addition, there was an increase in the number of digital consumers, with 12.9 million new buyers.

But as not everything is flowers, the market and its consumers still suffer from fraud. With the growth of digital commerce, fraud cases have also intensified greatly. Across Latin America, fraudulent transactions were 97% higher than those recorded in North America. This is worrying, given that in Brazil e-commerce is only growing.

“The e-commerce market involves the registration and storage of personal information in digital databases”, says Maria Cristina Diez, commercial director of Most Specialist Technologies, a company that has been working in digital security systems for 30 years.

“As we see financial transactions heating up the sector, we will naturally see greater attention from fraudsters who will try to carry out illegal operations, either in an attempt to gain access to this data to purchase products using false information or by impersonating a merchant to apply scams on users”, explains Maria Cristina.

“First of all, it is necessary to create a very broad security protocol, which protects the risks of attack in all possible ways”, he reports. According to the same, there are already many methods to combat fraud.

This is a profitable market and one that is an enabler for both the consumer and the seller. A survey by the American website eMarketer, published in 2018, points out the main reasons that lead Americans to buy online:

Convenience (43%);

Prices (19%);

Home delivery (8%);

Variety of products (8%);

Ease of product comparison and availability of article reviews (4%).

It is always interesting to look at the North American market as a place where trends related to digital commerce emerge. In general, what we observe there, ends up translating to our reality as well.

From the seller’s point of view, e-commerce allows you to start a business with investments that are much lower than what you would have with a physical store. Plus, there’s more flexibility in dealing with your business, as you can set your own hours and work online from wherever you see fit.

Digital commerce also allows sales to be made at any time, without the need for you to have salespeople serving a visitor in your e-commerce. This autonomy of customers makes both their lives and the shopkeeper’s life more practical.

Unfortunately, we still live in a world where many think they are smart, we hope that in the future there will be more inspections and that anti-fraud methods will be made available as soon as possible.