James Webb reveals his version of the Pillars of Creation, one of the most famous astronomical structures | Science

The James Webb Super Telescope released this Wednesday (19) a never-before-seen photo of the Pillars of Creation, one of the most famous structures in astronomy. (see image above).
The region is at the heart of The Eagle Nebula, a clump of dust and gas 6,500 light-years away from Earth. The cosmic formation became quite famous after the Hubble telescope recorded the iconic space cloud in 1995.
According to the joint statement released by NASA and the European and Canadian space agencies (also responsible for Webb), the new snapshot of the Pillars of Creation shows a familiar scene, but reveals details never before seen by any telescopes that have come to point their lenses. for the structure.
“The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a lush and highly detailed landscape,” the US space agency said.
In the left record, the famous Hubble photo of the Pillars of Creation. On the right, the Webb log. — Photo: NASA/Disclosure
The nebula where the structure is located, also known as M16was discovered in 1745 by the Swiss astronomer Jean-Philippe Loys de Chéseaux, and functions as a stellar nursery, that is, a region of star formation.
In the new photo released by Webb, you can see these newly formed stars in pink and reddish hues. According to NASA, some of these young stars are “only” hundreds of thousands of years old.
The agency further explains that while the pillars look like rocky, rigid formations at first glance, they are actually quite permeable, as they are made of interstellar gases and dust.
The expectation is now that this new high-resolution image and the data collected by the super telescope will help astronomers better understand the mysteries behind how these dusty regions work.