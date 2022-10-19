Jeffinho 2? Janderson stands out in team B, should extend contract and be Botafogo bet on Carioca

After Jeffinho’s successful example, the Botafogo may soon have another athlete from team B shining in the main team. jandersona 23-year-old center forward who came from Bahia de Feira (BA), has been standing out and should be a bet on Carioca Championship 2023, informs the “TF Channel”.

Janderson arrived at Botafogo as one of the top scorers in Serie D, at the end of the first phase of the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants and, with the early elimination of the team led by Lucio Flavio, he did not even play in official games. However, the striker has stood out with many goals in friendlies and pleased the white-and-white leaders.

Only in the friendly against Audax, a month ago, which was broadcast on Botafogo TV and was accompanied by the professional’s commission in loco, Janderson scored three. The striker also scored in friendlies against Bonsucesso, Magé City and Paduano, among those that were reported.

According to “Canal do TF”, Janderson is seen internally even as the first alternative to Tiquinho Soares, shirt number 9 of the main team. At the present time, Matheus Nascimento is the one who occupies this post. In 2023, Janderson will no longer be old enough for the under-23 and the tendency is to renew the contract with Botafogo, which today only runs until May 31.