Jesse Williams returns to Grey’s Anatomy

Jesse Williams is back to Grey’s Anatomy for a cameo in an episode that will also be directed by him.

Jesse returns in this 19th season of the series with a cameo in the 5th episode, bringing Dr. Jackson Avery. When I Get to the Border It will air on November 3rd in the US and will be the fourth in the series to be directed by Williams.

Jesse left the regular cast of Grey’s Anatomy in 2021, after 12 seasons. in the episode Look Up Child, from season 17, it was revealed that Jackson was leaving Gray Sloan Hospital and moving to Boston to take over the management of the family foundation. Following the same path, April (Sarah Drew) also abandoned the hospital (and the series), going to live with her daughter. In addition to this cameo, Jesse made others in Season 17. At the end of season 18, the two actors reappeared, confirming that their characters had resumed their relationship.

Sarah will not appear in this episode, in which Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) catches up with Jackson on a trip to Boston, but Debbie Allen will return to play Catherine, mother of Jackson. In this same episode, Miranda (Chandra Wilson) and Addison (Kate Walsh) go to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy brings complications. As for the inmates, they try to understand the relationship between Lucas (Niko Terho) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone).