Judge denies favoring Neymar after dismissal from trial | international football

Judge José Manuel Del Amo Sanchez, responsible for the lawsuit filed by DIS over Neymar’s transfer to Barcelona, ​​denied favoring the player after release him from judgment . In statements reproduced by the newspaper Sport Worldthe magistrate said the decision was not influenced by the fact that the case involved a famous person.

– He was dismissed not for being an elite player in the world or for being one of the great stars of the Brazilian team, but because the previous questions, for some of the defendants, are especially dry. He has taken a trip and above those assumptions he is treating people with due dignity. Being in all sessions is a right – said the judge.

In the first session of the trial, Del Amo exempted Neymar from appearing on the other days and even mentioned the Brazilian’s goal in PSG’s victory against Olympique de Marseille, last Sunday. The judge was asked about the comment and downplayed it.

“If people were left with the joke that he scored a goal, let them keep it, but the reality is what it is”, declared José Manuel.

Neymar participated in the sessions on Monday and Tuesday in Barcelona, ​​but returned to Paris. The trial will continue until October 31. The player can participate via video call, but is expected in the last session, as a last chance to express himself, if he deems it necessary.

This Tuesday, the PSG forward declared that he does not remember signing a contract in 2011, when he was at Santos, which linked him to Barcelona. Neymar also stressed that all the negotiation with the Spanish team was done by his father and that the player “only signs everything he says”.

1 of 1 Neymar appears on trial in Barcelona this Tuesday – Photo: Reuters Neymar appears for trial in Barcelona on Tuesday (Photo: Reuters)

Understand the DIS process

The Brazilian star, in addition to his parents and directors of the Catalan club, are accused by the DIS company and the Spanish Public Ministry of a series of tax crimes related to his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013. The charges call for Neymar’s arrest and fines for all involved.

The case began on Monday and will continue until October 31. Neymar’s defense denies the allegations and argues that a Spanish court should not be able to judge something that in Brazil – where the contract was signed – is not considered a crime.

The sale of Neymar by Santos to Barcelona was announced in May 2013 for 17.1 million euros. This was the amount paid by the Catalan club to the Brazilian. DIS owned 40% of the athlete’s economic rights, a business modality that was allowed at the time and was banned by FIFA in 2016. For this slice, the company received 6.84 million euros.

Later, however, Barcelona themselves revealed that the transaction cost 57 million euros. The difference of almost 40 million euros was paid to the company N&N (acronym for Neymar and Nadine, parents of the player). A court battle began. And an investigation found that the transaction total was even higher: €86.2 million.

This amount included payments for friendlies to be played by Barcelona and Santos, preemptive rights for young athletes from the Santos base, agreements between Barcelona and the Instituto Neymar Jr Foundation, image rights, gloves for Neymar and commissions for agents.

In the lawsuit that started to be judged this Monday, DIS argues that these were maneuvers made to reduce the value of its share of the business.

– Neymar’s rights were not sold to the highest bidder. Neymar, his parents and the directors of the two clubs betrayed the trust of the Sonda brothers, who invested in the player – declared the company’s lawyer, Paulo Nasser, at a press conference held in Spain last Friday.

DIS bought 40% of Neymar’s rights in 2009, when he was 17, for €2 million. If the negotiation between the two clubs – without the other contracts – had been closed at 86.2 million euros, the company would have invoiced 34.5 million euros.

The accusation against the player, his relatives and the directors is of “private corruption”, a crime that only came into existence in Spain in 2014. And that until today does not exist in the Brazilian Penal Code.

This is Neymar’s main line of defense. It is the argument of the lawyers hired by the player and his family to defend them.

– Brazil does not criminalize corruption between individuals. It is not possible to apply Brazilian law to a Spanish fact, because the Brazilian law criminalizing private corruption does not exist and, although the crime of private corruption exists in Spain, as we do not have this identical provision in Brazil, it is impossible to apply it in the national territory – says Davi Tangerino, who defends Neymar in the ongoing tax cases in Brazil.