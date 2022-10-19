Klopp confirms Liverpool forward will miss World Cup

Coach Jurgen Klopp has announced that Diogo Jota will not compete in the World Cup in Qatar. In a press conference, the German said that the Portuguese striker will be out of action for months.

“It’s not good news about Diogo. Yes, he will miss the World Cup. [É] a very serious injury to the calf muscle and now the recovery process begins. That’s right. This is the first diagnosis, which has become very clear, and everything else will follow now in the coming days”, said the coach.

Diogo Jota felt the injury in the final stretch of Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City last weekend. The Portuguese gave way to Tsimikas already in stoppage time and underwent tests, which confirmed the problem.

After making the news public, Klopp highlighted Diogo Jota’s maturity when he received the information that he will have to stay out of the field for a while and will miss the World Cup.

“This is very sad news for the boy, and for us too, of course, [e] to Portugal. He is surprisingly well so far. He is an incredibly smart and very reflective kid. I think he knew that when we took him off the field, when I spoke to him for a second. When I left, we passed each other after the game and he explained what happened. I think at that point he already knew he was serious and could be quite impactful for his World Cup dreams,” he added.

On social media, Diogo Jota published a message regretting the injury and said that he will support Liverpool and the Portuguese national team from afar while he recovers.

“After such a good night at the Anfield mine ended in the worst way! At the last minute one of my dreams fell apart. I will be more of a supporter from abroad, club and country, and fighting to get back as soon as possible. You will never walk alone.” , he wrote.

With that, Fernando Santos, Portugal national team coach, loses one of his main pieces in the offensive sector. In addition to Jota, the captain counts on Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Leão as his two pillars for the Qatar World Cup.

Liverpool, on the other hand, suffers from another injury casualty, although they count on Roberto Firmino, Salah and Darwin Núñez for the next games. On the other hand, Luis Dìaz is also injured.