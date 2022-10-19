Lakers show same mistakes as always and lose to Warriors in debut

nba_lakers_shows_the same_errors_of_always_and_lose_to_the_warriors_at_the_premiere

Although the Lakers took to the court Tuesday night against the Warriors for the debut of the new NBA season, with a revamped team and a new coach, the team’s problems and outcome remained the same. On the day of the delivery of the champions rings to the players of the San Francisco team, the Lakers ended up being defeated by 123-109.

After much talk that Russell Westbrook could be the Lakers’ sixth man, he ended up being the starter and played alongside LeBron, Davis, Beverley and Walker. At first, things worked out, with Davis imposing respect inside the lane, scoring 10 points in a few minutes of play.

However, while we see an aggressive and committed Davis, the rest of the Lakers team showed their biggest deficiency early on, hitting just 29 percent of their first-period shots. In fact, the two teams took a while to calibrate the hand, the problem was that the Lakers never warmed up enough to make a game at least balanced in this sense.

In the second period, the Warriors’ depth and brilliance began to show. Ham called several times trying to slow down the opponent’s attack to no avail. The Warriors bench crowd began to overwhelm the Lakers, with Poole scoring 10, Moody contributing 5 and Wiseman catching 4 rebounds. The Lakers’ shooting problems continued, with the team hitting just 2 shots of their 20 first-half three-point attempts.

Still with all these problems, the Lakers trailed by just seven points when it went into halftime. But that’s when the Warriors woke up. Curry started warming up with his three-pointers, Andrew Wiggins forced several turnovers, and four Warriors players were already in double figures. The Warriors blinded the lead by 27 and ended the Lakers’ chances in the third period.

The Lakers were anything but consistent. Although hardworking, we saw that coach Darvin Ham will have a long job ahead of him to try to hit as little as possible for this team to win some victories.

Now the Lakers have this fourth off, and will play again this Thursday against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

