Last Jumbo crew arrested in Argentina are released, but the Boeing 747 is not

The soap opera that involved a Boeing 747 linked to Iran, but flying for a Venezuelan company, and ended up being seized in Argentina, is having a new chapter.

Disclosure – Conviasa





It all started months ago, when a Boeing 747-300, one of the few of this model still in operation in the world, flew from Mexico to Argentina carrying a load of automotive parts. In the middle of the way, the plane arrived to make a stop in Venezuela, but, until then, no suspicions had been raised.

stroke of fate

The destination of the plane, which was on a flight operated by Emtrasur Cargo (a subsidiary of the Venezuelan state-owned Conviasa), was Buenos Aires. It turns out that, due to adverse weather conditions, the plane ended up being diverted to Córdoba, also in Argentina, and that ended up costing the Jumbo itself.

Originally, the company’s strategy was not to refuel in Argentine territory, but to unload and take off to Bolivia, where its tanks would be filled and then on to Venezuela. The reason for this is that the airline knew that no company in Argentina would accept to supply the jet, which was registered in the name of an Iranian company.

This means that if a company were to comply, it would be sanctioned by the United States and would have difficulties doing business anywhere in the world, including Argentina itself. Apparently, in Bolivia the process would be different and the country would have this greater “flexibility” to serve Boeing, without worrying about US sanctions.





takeoff and back

So it was. The Jumbo did not fill up and took off from Buenos Aires, but, due to that detour to Córdoba, it no longer had enough fuel to go to Bolivia. For this reason, the pilots were heading to Uruguay. What they did not expect, however, is that the Uruguayans would refuse entry to the aircraft, sending it back to the Argentine capital.

From there, the story started to get weird. Upon arriving again in Argentina, the story spread and authorities were called, initiating a scrutiny. Among several things, it was discovered that more than 20 people had descended from the cargo aircraft on the first landing, almost all of them not declared in the flight manifest, raising suspicion of spurious practices involving that flight. Among the occupiers, some were Iranians with links to the Quds Forces, considered a terrorist organization by the West.

Investigated but released

As a result, the plane was confiscated. All passengers were investigated and had their passports collected. As the investigation progressed, it was found that despite the shady links with Iran, they would not have committed a crime in Argentina or flown to the country to do something illicit, and they began to be released to leave the country.

The last five left the country this past morning, on a Boliviana de Aviación flight heading to Santa Cruz de La Sierra, where they must then head to Venezuela, as reported by Infobae.

Despite the release of the crew, Jumbo is not expected to leave Argentinaand given the history of similar cases, he is expected to remain at Ezeiza Airport for many, many years.



