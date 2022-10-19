Learn all about the NBA season

The 2022/23 NBA season starts this Tuesday (18), with two games, but here you can find out about everything that involves the new league campaign. despite a offseason held back by trade requests, many people changed teams. While some have given up their projects, like the Utah Jazz, others have strengthened themselves even more and are now fighting for the title.

draft

In this year’s draft, the Orlando Magic, who had the first pick, selected center Paolo Banchero. Chet Holmgren was the Oklahoma City Thunder’s option in the second, while the Houston Rockets had the third and picked up Jabari Smith.

Nonetheless, Holmgren got hurt during an amateur game and did not even participate in the training period. As a result, he will not play in the 2022/23 NBA season.

But there are other good players from the latest draft, such as Detroit Pistons’ Jaden Ivey, Sacramento Kings’ Keegan Murray, as well as Indiana Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin.

According to the main bookmakers, the favorite for the best rookie award is Banchero, by a large margin.

new faces

THE offseason the NBA was hectic and, as a result, many people changed teams for the season.

For example, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell changed teams for the 2022/23 NBA season. After all, the Utah Jazz began a deep roster revamp. Thus, he traded his two main players. The Frenchman is at the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the guard reinforces the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In addition, there were other bombastic exchanges. Malcolm Brogdon is now a player for the Boston Celtics. Dejounte Murray, meanwhile, is with the Atlanta Hawks. On the other hand, Patrick Beverley reinforces the Los Angeles Lakers.

See who changed teams

Brazilians

For the new season, Brazil will have only one representative, point guard Raul Neto. After two years with the Washington Wizards, he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers to be a top reserve. Before, there was the expectation of having up to four Brazilians, but the Portland Trail Blazers let go of Didi Louzada, while the Boston Celtics let go of Bruno Caboclo. On the other hand, Gui Santos will be part of the cast of the Golden State Warriors affiliate in the G League.

Top players by position

O Jumper Brazil gathered several journalists, social media profiles and readers to choose the best players by position. However, for the 2022/23 NBA season, we split between guards and guards (guards), wings and pivots (forwards) and pivots (centers).

So, Luka Doncic took the first position among the guardswhile Giannis Antetokounmpo was the best among the forwards and Nikola Jokic led the centers. The curious thing, however, is that the three are foreigners and, of them, only Doncic has not yet been elected the league’s MVP.

The Slovenian, however, appears as the main candidate for the prize of the new campaign, according to the bookmakers.

where to see

ESPN channels will broadcast the 2022/23 NBA season again. SporTV’s contract ended in the last campaign, but there was a last-minute deal. Like CNN Brasil, the Globo group channel will have the games from the Budweiser at the YouTube.

On the other hand, Band will continue for open TV.

However, TNT will also have the matches on closed TV.

In any case, there are still other options for Brazil, such as Star +, the NBA League Pass and, starting this year, the Amazon Prime Video.

At amazonfor R$119.00 per year, you acquire the right to follow the games of the best basketball league in the world.

If you want to subscribe to Star+, the value is BRL 45.90 monthlybut which entitles the content disney. However, if you want to opt for the NBA League Pass, it costs BRL 305.99 for the entire season for one device (desktop or application), R$395.99 (up to two simultaneous devices) or per team, R$275.99.

There are also packages to acquire ESPN, SporTV and TNT on closed TV, but via operators.

Check out the calendar of the games that will be broadcast to Brazil this season.

Players returning from injuries

Kawhi Leonard

The two-time NBA champion has been out since 2021 but will be back for the 2022/23 season. Leonard was injured during the series against the Utah Jazz in the conference semifinals and missed the team for the remainder of the postseason. However, the Clippers still won the series and went to the conference finals, losing to the Phoenix Suns.

However, last season, the Los Angeles team didn’t even go to playoffs. The absence of Leonard and other important players, such as Paul George, contributed to the Clippers’ failure.

Now, however, Leonard is back. The winger is one of the best in the league and already has two Finals MVP awards under his belt. Furthermore, he holds the NBA Best Defender award which he won in 2015.

So, with the return of Kawhi, the Clippers become one of the best teams in the NBA, that is, they are candidates for the title. However, the health of both Kawhi himself and George is a worrying factor. Therefore, the team must find ways to prevent further injuries.

Zion Williamson

One of the most talented youngsters of recent times, Zion Williamson has only played 85 games in his three-year career. When he played, however, Zion proved to be everything that was said about him… and then some.

In 2020/21, he averaged 27 points and seven rebounds per game, making him one of the youngest in history to achieve such numbers. On the occasion, however, the Pelicans did not go to the playoffs.

As for the 21/22 season, expectations were high. Williamson getting even better, Brandom Ingram being the second star and a good team built around them. So it was time for the Pelicans to start being competitive.

However, Zion was injured in the offseason. The forward broke his fifth metatarsal and was out of the season. New Orleans still managed to go to playoffs thanks to an exchange in which it acquired CJ McCollum.

Now, the Pelicans have three players with a lot of firepower – Williamson, McCollum and Ingram. So it goes into the season as one of the forces of the West. However, Zion’s health history does him no favors. In this way, the center forward must work hard to stay on the courts and help the team.

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons’ situation goes beyond injury. A poorly explained situation and mental health issues were also part of the player’s absence last season.

Simmons, who recently switched teams, has one of the most unique games in the NBA. The Australian can’t shoot, but he does everything else very well: he infiltrates, sets up the game and defends several positions.

Simmons’ career averages are 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per game. Therefore, if placed in the right situation, he can be an important piece of a title contender.

So that seems to be the case for the Brooklyn Nets. The Australian will play alongside two stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That is, he does not have the pressure to be the main player of the team. Additionally, his arsenal of abilities seems to complement Durant and Irving well.

Finally, the Nets come into the season with an obligation to be competitive and go far in the playoffs. For this, however, it is essential that Simmons stay healthy and manage to regain the high level of yore. After all, it’s not the first time he’s been on a list of players coming back from injury after an absent season.

Jamal Murray

Murray didn’t play basketball for 539 days, before returning for a preseason game. The point guard was constantly growing, and his absence was felt by the Denver Nuggets.

Murray tore his knee tendon in playoffs of 2021. That year, incidentally, the Nuggets failed to advance beyond the conference semifinals. This year, however, the team, which was also without Michael Porter, dropped in the first round of the postseason.

Murray’s injury was very serious, so much so that he was sidelined for a long time. However, unlike other players on this list, his injury history is positive. It is likely that the hamstring rupture was a one-off, and so the Canadian can come back well this season.

If that happens, and Porter also comes back well, the Nuggets are one of the contenders for the title in 2022/23. In addition, the team has no less than two-time MVP Nikola Jokic to lead the roster.

Ultimately, of course, there aren’t just these players coming back from injury for this season. However, the four mentioned above should be the ones that will have the most positive impact, and make your teams candidates for the title.

Check out the 2022/23 NBA Season Guide

According to the forecast that the Jumper Brazil set up for the season, in the regular season, we indicate that the Los Angeles Clippers should have the best record in the West, while the Milwaukee Bucks will be the leader in the East. See how the order turned out.

First, the Eastern conference.