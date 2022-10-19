Learn how to use WhatsApp ANONYMOUS: feature has already been released!

The feature awaited by many is now available, it is about using WhatsApp anonymously, with it users will be able to hide the ‘online’ and thus choose who can see when you are in the application.

In addition to this novelty, others are also being released for use, such as the option to leave groups silently and blocking prints in single-view messages.

The changes are already available on some Android and iOS devices and will soon be available to all users of the messenger. Want to know if the features are already available for your mobile and learn how to activate them? Check out the next topics!

How to use WhatsApp anonymously?

With the change it is possible to choose who can see when you are using the application, the options are: for everyone who has your number, only for your contacts, for a selected group of contacts or no one.

Along with the possibility of removing the ‘online’, the platform announced two more novelties requested by the public for a long time.

It will now be possible to leave groups silently, without all participants being notified of their departure, only the administrators will be informed. Also in the package of changes is blocking screenshots in single view messages, thus offering an extra layer of protection.

While some people celebrate the arrival of the features, others lament that they are not yet available for their device. Because it is about new functions, WhatsApp said that it is releasing the changes gradually, little by little, but that the novelty will be available to everyone.

See too: Will WhatsApp notify you when someone else takes a screenshot of the conversation?

Step by step to remove ‘online’ from WhatsApp

Before starting the walkthrough, check your mobile app store to see if your app is updated to the latest version of WhatsApp, if not, please update before proceeding.

Open WhatsApp and go to “settings”; Select “account” and then “privacy”; Then click on “last seen and online”; Choose who can see your last seenthe options are: “Everyone”, “My contacts”, “My contacts except…” and “Nobody”); Check who can see the online: “All” or “Even if last seen”.

By checking the “no one” option under who can see ‘online’ and ‘last seen’ conversations, you will also not be able to see this information in other people’s accounts.

See too: WhatsApp: how to know if a contact is online without having to access the conversation?