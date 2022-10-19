Letter is delivered to English family 26 years after it was posted

A man who lives in Ile-Tudy in Finisterre, a French community in Brittany, received a letter addressed to his daughter, which in itself was considered unusual as she has lived for many years at another address. However, upon looking at the stamp and postmark on the envelope, he discovered that the letter had been sent on August 13, 1996.

“The letter was addressed to my daughter, who was 15 years old. But as I’m not used to opening other people’s mail, I’m going to take it to her personally,” the man told local news website Ouest-France. He says he was surprised to find such an old letter in his mailbox. However, he claims he didn’t see the postman leave her.

The letter, sent from Barbatre, in Vendée, to Ile-Tudy, traveled 276 kilometers in 26 years and 56 days. “Basically, it’s 29 meters a day”, the man laughs.

He says he has no idea how this letter could have resurfaced so long later. But he claims to remember the sender. “This is a young woman my daughter has lost touch with since then,” says the father. On the front, in childish handwriting, the address is neatly filled in and legible.

The communication department of Brittany’s postal services, La Poste, acknowledged in a statement that it will probably never be clarified what happened to the letter.

“At that time, there was no follow-up. We can imagine many things, maybe it could have been trapped under a machine? Anyway, we point out that, each year, only 0.07% of the letters cannot be delivered to the recipient”, defended the Department.

Asked, the father still does not know if the childhood friends will renew the contact thanks to the letter that arrived more than 26 years late. “Soon I’ll know what my daughter’s reaction will be.”