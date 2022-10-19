Little Miss Sunshine Actress Reveals She Was Sexually Abused: “It Took My Innocence”

Abigail Breslin, former child actress of Little Miss Sunshine, told through social networks that she has already had an abusive relationship and was very assaulted at this time in her life.

The 26-year-old American actress shared the fact with her followers on Instagram and said that the violence happened a few years ago with an ex-boyfriend.

“I had to hide my bruises. It all started out perfectly, but the abuser took advantage of my innocence.”

“I was in a very abusive relationship for about two years. It all started off perfectly, I was very much in love. The abuser then took advantage of my innocence and naivety and the relationship turned violent,” she declared.

Abigail, who has already been nominated for an Oscar for her work on Little Miss Sunshinesaid that she suffered physical and verbal violence, in addition to being kept locked in a room.

What motivated the actress to tell her traumatic experience was to promote the campaign during the Month of Alert to Domestic Violence and encourage other victims not to hide what they go through.

Remember the success of Little Miss Sunshine

Launched in 2006, the comedy is currently available on Star+. The plot revolves around the Hoover family, whose father developed a self-help method that didn’t work out.

The oldest son took a vow of silence, the brother-in-law is a suicidal teacher, and the grandfather was kicked out of a nursing home for using heroin. Youngest daughter Olive (Abigail Breslin) is invited to participate in a beauty contest for pre-teen girls and for three days they put all their differences aside and team up to cross the country in a rusty yellow van.

On the Rotten Tomatoes website, the production was rated at 91%. Check out some reviews:

“Sunny or dark, comedy should never be as predictable as Little Miss Sunshine.” “The best thing about American cinema is that in addition to the great studio-mounted films, there is also the burgeoning indie film movement that continues to release some deliciously invigorating films.”

“A scrappy human comedy that takes an honest path to laughs and is twice as funny and touching for it.”

“This isn’t much more than a glorified sitcom, but it deftly dramatizes our conflicting desires for individuality and an audience to applaud it.”

Abigail Breslin has worked in other works such as Accused, Zombieland, Dirty Dancing, Freak Show, Contagion – Death Epidemic, Final Girl, Game of Deathbetween others.

