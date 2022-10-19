Love & Thunder Makes Thor’s MCU More Tragic » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder moves the God of Thunder’s personal arc forward in the Multiverse Saga, but it also makes his role in the MCU sadder.

Thor: Love and Thunder makes Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) place in the overall MCU that much more tragic. After a rocky finale to the Infinity Saga for the God of Thunder, Avenger continues his arc in the MCU through director Taika Waititi’s film, which not only pits him with Gorr the Butcher of God (Christian Bale) but also him. met with your ex. Flame and the new Mighty Thor, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Thor: Love and Thunder it was supposed to be Thor’s journey of self-healing as he embraced his true self to find his true purpose, but along the way, it makes his place in the MCU more uncertain.

Later Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s clear that Thor doesn’t fit into either the Avengers or the Guardians of the Galaxy. To maintain continuity, Waititi takes the God of Thunder still with the Guardians of the Galaxy, whom he joined after Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) defeat in Avengers: Endgame. Eventually, however, the cosmic heroes leave Thor and go on his own adventure without him establishing that despite spending time with them, the Asgardian doesn’t have a place on the Guardians of the Galaxy roster. Meanwhile, while officially a member of the original Avengers roster, he also doesn’t fit in with the team. Aside from the rest of the team being linked to Earth, Thor was not part of the Avengers Initiative that Nick Fury (Samuel Jackson) led. He only joined them because the Avengers were facing Loki (Tom Hiddleston). This makes it clear that Thor doesn’t really belong on a team. Instead, stories of him exist in his own pocket in the MCU – something that could build a fun future for the character in the MCU, but also marks him out as a more tragic figure because of how he doesn’t fit into these teams.

Why Thor being so separate in the MCU works

The Thor narratives having their own place in the universe isn’t exactly a bad thing. For starters, he has one of the most unique backgrounds in the franchise, as he cuts across multiple pockets of the MCU. Thor’s Asgardian origins are cosmic, but many of his adventures have been Earth-bound, while his powers are mythical. Not putting it in a single box allows Marvel Studios to make the most of its versatility. He might not fully fit into any of the MCU’s existing superhero teams, but that’s okay, because he can lead his own adventures with the Asgardians.

What’s next for Thor in the MCU?

At the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor embarks on a new journey as he functions as Love’s (India Rose Hemsworth) father figure. Furthermore, it is uncertain what comes next for the character. Since he can exist in his own corner of the MCU, Marvel Studios can continue to develop his story separate from the rest of the franchise. That may be the case for a while, but he will likely rejoin the rest of the universe when the Avengers assemble to fight Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Anyway, Marvel Studios has already confirmed that Thor will return to the MCU at the end of Thor: Love and Thunderso he may have other appearances before that.

The good thing is that Thor can also easily be incorporated into the Guardians of the Galaxy or the Avengers, despite all that. As one of the remaining active original Avengers, the God of Thunder will always have a special place reserved for him on the roster. Meanwhile, he’s established strong bonds with the Guardians of the Galaxy, making it easy for him to call them if he needs help. As a character, however, he is perhaps better off alone with the Asgardians as seen in Thor: Love and Thunder.