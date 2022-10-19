Luxemburg’s contract was approved by Rueda, but CG denied

Santos released the minutes of the Management Committee meeting that discussed the hiring of Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The meeting was held on September 14 and was attended by President Andrés Rueda, Vice President José Carlos de Oliveira and members Dagoberto Oliva, Renato Hagopian, Thomaz Côrte Real and Rafael Leal.

In the vote, Rueda approved the arrival of Luxembourg. The representative, however, only had the support of Dagoberto Silva. The rest of the CG was against it. As a result, the contract was vetoed by four votes to two.

At first, Peixe sought out Luxemburgo for the position of football manager. Luxa, however, made a counterproposal. His idea was to take over as technical director until the end of this year, that is, with the power to command on and off the field. As of 2023, he would only assume the position of manager.

Thus, Luxemburgo intended to help the club in this final stretch of the Brazilian Championship and also to start designing the next season, with a commission chosen by him.

After the veto of the Management Committee, Santos went after Marcelo Bielsa. The Argentine, however, did not accept Rueda’s invitation to coach the club.

Thus, Peixe has been without a coach since Lisca left, on September 12. Since then, the club is being managed by the interim Orlando Ribeiro.