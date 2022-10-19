Magic fan discovers his old cards are worth $1 million

A Magic fan, who has been collecting cards from the game since its first releases in the 1990s, has just discovered that his old collection is worth approximately $1 million in total. The information comes from Cardmarket, one of the largest trading card game sites and responsible for evaluating the millionaire collection.

The owner of these very valuable letters is a German collector who preferred to remain anonymous. He even hoped that some of the cards would be quite valuable, after all he has some of the very rare Black Lotus, which alone can fetch US$49,000 each.

But the complete collection jumps to the millionaire price because the Magic cards are part of the very first ever available in the world, known as the Limited Edition Beta, that is, the limited edition beta. And the collector in question has three complete sets of these cards, further increasing their value.

This photograph shows nearly $150,000 in just three letters.Source: Cardmarket

“It’s not uncommon to see high-value cards, but an entire beta set is something you never see. Having three full sets from the beta set? This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime set.” – declared George Settnik, evaluation leader at Cardmarket.

The anonymous Magic collector says he didn’t buy the cards in the past thinking about how much they could be worth in the future. It was just a hobby:

“I wasn’t rich. I didn’t have a high income. It was more that I didn’t have a lot of expenses beyond that, so I could and did treat myself that way. Whenever my finances allowed, I would order one of these sets from a friend who had a way to catch them in the United States.”

The collector did not say whether he intends to sell any of his sets now that he has discovered they are worth so much money.