Manchester United’s Greenwood Released From Jail After New Bail Request | english football

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood was released from prison on Wednesday, four days after being arrested again. According to “Sky Sports”, the 21-year-old player had an appeal accepted and received a new authorization to pay bail. In this way, he left the jail and will answer in freedom the process in which he is accused of rape and assault on ex-girlfriend, Harriet Robson.
Manchester United jewel Mason Greenwood is accused by his girlfriend of sexual assault and violence – Photo: GETTY IMAGES
- Manchester United’s Greenwood arrested again
According to the outlet, a spokesperson for the court indicated that bail was granted on the condition that Greenwood not contact witnesses or the victim. He had been arrested on Saturday precisely for violating the conditions of the previous bail, as he would have made contact with Harriet Robson.
Greenwood was not present at the bail hearing. He will return to court on November 21, when a new hearing is scheduled – the English press even said that the player would need to be detained until that dateafter a bail application was denied until Monday.
Mason Greenwood was arrested in late January, accused by model and ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson of assault and sexual assault. He was interrogated for two days and then released after posting bail.
However, he allegedly violated the conditions by trying to contact the victim last Saturday. So he was detained once more, after the accusation reached Manchester Police.
“The prosecution has authorized Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behavior and assault, causing actual bodily harm,” police said in a statement.
Greenwood had been an important part of Manchester United last season, having played 20 games as a starter (out of 24 in total) and scored six goals. The striker remains suspended at the English club since the suspicion arose at the beginning of the year. Because of the episode, he also lost a sponsorship with a sports equipment company.