Mattos counters fan after being ‘blamed’ for Mano’s speech

Mano Menezes said yesterday (17), in an interview with “Bem, Amigos”, from SporTV, that he regrets having accepted the invitation to coach Palmeiras in 2019. , football director responsible for bringing the gaucho to the São Paulo club at the time.

In a post on Instagram, the executive was criticized, in the comments, for giving Mano Menezes an opportunity at Palmeiras. Mattos countered, listing positive points of his management, which, according to him, “transformed” the club.

“Alexandre Mattos’ fault [Mano Manezes ter treinado o Palmeiras]. We embarrassed ourselves with this guy and [o técnico] outdid himself in the interview,” said one fan.

Mattos then retorted. “Dudu, Weverton, Gómez, Rocha, Mayke, Zé Rafael, Veiga, Scarpa, Melo, Mina, Keno, Willian, Luan, and the shitload of titles they generated is also my fault… football is like that, mistakes and successes , health to you and your family,” he wrote.

“This account of Mano Menezes saying that and disrespecting Palmeiras is not mine or the fans… As for the players mentioned, they are undoubtedly in history today… but the account was much greater of those who were not successful.. . Cheers to you and the whole family. Success always”, said the fan, in the rejoinder.

Today Athletico’s football director, Libertadores finalist, Mattos returned to answer the Palmeirense, citing that he participated in a “transformation” in the club.

“You can’t measure it… what someone thinks and says is his responsibility… above all, the legacy of the base. Anyway, they only look at the mistakes, normal, when I arrived nobody wanted to go and the desire was not to fall. Today second place is not enough… this transformation that is priceless and a player that went right or wrong, as well as a coach that went right or wrong, becomes irrelevant in what the club became again and for many years, from 2002 to 2014, made the fans suffer,” he wrote.

In the midst of Mattos’ participation in the comments, other fans joined the discussion, defending the executive.

Mattos was praised for having managed to deliver many more hits than mistakes for the club, in the view of these Palmeiras.

Mano’s stint at Palmeiras lasted three months: hired in September 2019, he was fired after a loss to Flamengo in early December — Alexandre Mattos was also fired at the time.