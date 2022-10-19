Michelin begins testing puncture-proof airless tires

There are many dreams and ideals that we believe will never become possible, as they seem to be far from our current reality. What we end up not taking into account is the speed with which technology is transforming the world without us being able to perceive all these transformations in a short period of time. It is precisely because of this that cars are increasingly complete. Michelin intends to help.

To keep up with this trend in the automotive market, tires have also started to enter this wave of changes and improvements, therefore, they are bringing innovations and practicality to their consumers eager for novelties. One of the new concepts that has been attracting attention around the world is the Single Flat-Proof Tire System (UPTIS), translated into free Portuguese.

Understand the new concept better and learn how it came about

This innovation is signed by the Michelin company, one of the best known and renowned tire brands on the market, where in 2017 for the first time it began testing this new product. Those who have already used it, liked the new technology implemented. The great differential of UPTIS is the ability to solve one of the biggest “problems” in a driver’s life, which is when a tire is punctured.

According to a survey carried out by the French brand, something around 200 million tires with active life are discarded into the environment because of loss of pressure or rupture. Because of this, the main objective of UPTIS is to reduce these high rates, causing less impact on the environment, already what only materials renewable are applied for your composition.

Another important fact is that this product promises to guarantee greater safety on highways. With this, it is possible to reduce the number of accidents and problems among drivers in traffic.

How is the tire produced and when will it hit the markets?

The production in tires without air Michelin too differs in a method in manufacturing most simple of what the models conventional: using a printer 3D The development of the tire without air and resistant The holes from Michelin it started in 2017, soon after the beginning ofThe cooperation with the company state–united General engines.

Tests began in 2019. After this, others have already been applied to the tires since September last year in Munich, Germany. The feedback was quite positive.

Michelin has finally announced that the products will go on sale at the end of 2024, when their production will begin on a large scale. More specific information about use and model has not yet been released by the brand, as well as prices. We just have to wait.