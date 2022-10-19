Microsoft comments in document size of Xbox and PlayStation installed base

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

Microsoft has officially revealed the installed base (number of consoles sold) of Xbox up to 2021 as part of new arguments against the UK’s Competition Markets Authority (CMA) regulator.

The CMA is currently considering Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. Now, the Xbox company has responded with a detailed 38-page document explaining why the $70 billion merger with Activision should be approved.

According to Microsoft, Xbox currently has an installed base of 63.7 million systems in 2021. This excludes PCs and mobiles. PlayStation is “ahead of Xbox in all relevant metrics,” says Microsoft.

See the snippet of the document:

Sony is the market leader for consoles and has been for over 20 years. Its PlayStation platform is ahead of Xbox in all relevant metrics (as is Nintendo).

PlayStation’s installed base of consoles (151.4 million in 2021) is more than twice the size of Xbox (63.7 million in 2021).

However, these PlayStation numbers do not match reality. As of March 31, 2022, the PS4 is at 117.1 million units, while the latest PS5 figure is 21.7 million as of June 30, 2022. Combined we have 138.9 million. It’s unclear where Microsoft got that 151.4 million figure from.

Despite this, Xbox (Xbox One plus Xbox Series) having 63.7 million is an unprecedented number and never before released by the company.