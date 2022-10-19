Microsoft Reveals What’s New in Xbox October 2022 Update

Microsoft has revealed new features and changes to the October 2022 Xbox Update, and it’s a pretty stacked list this month! Some of the highlights include the ability to change your TV volume with your Xbox controller, mute your console startup audio, edit your video clips with the Xbox mobile app, and more.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Xbox in the October 2022 Update:

TV volume

“Xbox Series X|S consoles can use an HDMI feature called Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) to send commands to and from CEC-enabled devices, such as TVs connected to the console.” “Now you can change the TV volume in the audio and music section of the Xbox guide. To get started, press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide and navigate to the Audio & Music section, where you’ll see buttons for you to change the TV’s volume or mute it.

Mute your startup audio

“We are adding a fan-requested feature so you have the option to choose a silent boot experience. You will now be able to customize your settings so that you can mute all sounds when starting your Xbox.”

Select or change your home Xbox

“We’re adding some new setup screens to make it easier for you to select and change your console when setting up your new Xbox.”

Name changes for Xbox Economy Mode

“This month, you’ll notice that we’ve updated the information to help you choose the settings that will work best for you, and we’ve renamed the options. “Standby” is updated to “Sleep” and “Energy saver” is updated to “Shutdown (Power Saver)”.

Xbox passkeys are now Xbox PINs

“While we are updating the Xbox Access Key and Xbox Guest Key names to Xbox PIN and Xbox Guest PIN, nothing else changes except the name.”

Xbox controller firmware update

“Starting today, we are releasing a firmware update that includes bug fixes for USB flight sticks that connect to the Xbox Adaptive Controller and additional bug fixes…”

Xbox App – Trim your video clips

“You can now shorten the length of your Xbox game video clips with the Xbox app for Android and iOS. Video trimming in the Xbox app will begin rolling out today and will be available to everyone soon.”

Xbox Game Pass – Share to Medal.TV and edit clips

“You can now directly import any clip you captured with Xbox Game Bar to Medal.tv, where you can edit, post and share your favorite gaming moments.”

Excited for any of these October 2022 Xbox features? Let us know in the comments below.

Source