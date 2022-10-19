Millene admits he misses Corinthians and values ​​growth in China to return to the club

Corinthian Millene is looking forward to making her debut for Corinthians after a stint in Chinese football and two seasons at Internacional. With an eye on her first new opportunity at Timão, the striker admitted to missing Parque São Jorge, but valued her added baggage abroad.

“It was three years away from home (from Corinthians) and I needed to have this experience outside Brazil. Working in China was a very positive period. Maybe not in the way I would have liked because of the pandemic in the middle of all this, which ended getting in the way, but I have experience in overcoming difficulties. After playing in Chinese football, I bring a lot of overcoming in my luggage, as a hardened athlete ready for any goal“, valued the alvinegra.

Anxious for the debut, Millene left a message for Fiel. The striker guaranteed a lot of dedication and reinforced her longing to wear the white mantle.

“Faithful fans can be sure that they will have a very dedicated Millene, I will strive every day to do my best and I arrive to add to this victorious group. I’m going to play with lots of love and race! I hope to help win titles and celebrate with Fiel. I miss wearing the mantle and I want to get on the field soon“, added the striker.

Millene has played 77 games for Corinthians between 2018 and 2019. The Corinthians player won three titles with the club (Brazilian, Paulista and Libertadores) and scored 45 goals.

