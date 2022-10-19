Money making machine, Galvão Bueno manages to turnaround. At 71 years old, another two years of contract with Globo – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

Money, a lot of money from the sponsors.

That was the incredible turning point.

Globo’s new top command had to surrender.

And to quell the thirst for renewal, to send out your oldest, highest-paid hires and replace them with new ones.

At least with Galvão Bueno.

João Roberto Marinho and Paulo Marinho had to go back, in the decision to end the link with the greatest narrator in the history of the station.

The descendants of Roberto Marinho, who defended the summary departure of employees at the age of 60, gave in to the potential collection of the 71-year-old professional.





They realized what a money-making machine Galvão Bueno is. By having the freedom to participate in publicity, the narrator has advertised everything. Bookmaker, Tik Tok, gas station, bank, liquor company. And there are other articulated actions for the World Cup.

Globo has no one with this characteristic in the sports area. And not even among their most consecrated voices.

William Bonner, equivalent to Galvão, does not accept advertising.

Pedro Bial and Tadeu Schmidt did not attract as much attention from companies as expected.

The solution found by the Marinhos, faced with the normal difficulties of a 71-year-old narrator, who no longer has the power of his voice to broadcast football matches, is to make official what Galvão Bueno already is.

An event presenter and commentator.

The contract offered, as revealed by the website noticiasdatv, is for two years. With the focus on the Paris Olympics. Which, perhaps, is the last sporting event with the involvement of Galvão Bueno.

But for the renovation, Globo, which is going through serious financial difficulties, decided to release Galvão. He will normally play the projects he had for the Internet with the Play 9. So his salary will not be astronomical, as it was in the past.

Galvão also did not want to lose Globo’s visibility. And he has accepted the ‘last two’ years of his contract that were offered earlier this month.

The carioca broadcaster intends to rescue Tiago Leifert for the sport. He is seen with the potential to become Galvão Bueno’s successor. Mainly on the business side. His image is very well accepted by the sponsors.

As for football, Luis Roberto should continue, for the time being, as the main narrator of the station, taking over the Brazilian team, in Galvão’s place.

But Tiago Leifert will be tested for real in football.

He will already work on the broadcaster’s streaming at the World Cup.

This is the sixth time that Galvão Bueno’s farewell has been announced and cancelled.

The enormous difficulty in replacing the main sports voice of the carioca broadcaster is a reality.

And now, that he has proved to be a bigger money-taker than Globo’s top management estimated, it would be a waste to force his way out. Because he always wanted to keep working.

With Galvão there is the certainty that the sponsors of the 2024 Olympics will be present.





The narrator’s farewell documentary will continue to be recorded. But without the intensity, without the frantic, hurried rhythm. Because there is no certainty that it will be released right after the Qatar World Cup.

There’s no such rush anymore.

Globo had to surrender to its biggest fundraiser.

And the narrator gained new life.

You must continue working until the age of 73.

Or even more.

Like singer Silvio Caldas, he doesn’t even know when he’s going to stop.

His power to raise money changed Galvão Bueno’s destiny…



Arabic coffee and welcome sweets: see curiosities about the 2022 World Cup host country



