Naldo talks about harassment in “A Fazenda” and helicopter sent

One of the guests of Multishow Award this Tuesday (18), Naldo Benny spoke about the controversial decision to send a helicopter to fly over the headquarters of the reality show “A Fazenda”. The musician’s intention was to help the mental health of his wife, Strawberry, who is going through difficult times within confinement. in chat with the Yahoothe musician confessed that he never thought that his attitude could violate any rule of the wife’s contract.

“When I saw that she got sick in the head, with nightmares, I wanted to make a statement. I didn’t want to break any rules, I wanted to make her feel better. It was horrible for me to watch her in there and me here, alone. Now I’m better, but I got a little panicked.”nald

Asked about the fact that his companion did not suspect that he was the author of the gift, Naldo explained that he is excited to know what her reaction will be when she comes out of confinement. “I think it will be nice when she leaves and finds out it was me. She always takes care of everything for us, she has all the apps on her phone, so she didn’t think I was going to think about it. I wasn’t afraid of her getting kicked out because I just I wanted to help her. I can see all that madness and how she needed support”, he added.

The musician also took a stand on one of the most recent controversies of “A Fazenda”, in which Strawberry Shortcake and other participants accused Shay of harassment. The pawn would be taking advantage of the time for colleagues to take a shower to watch. “I didn’t watch it, but I totally trust my wife. If she said it, it happened. She would never say something like that just for the sake of game strategy. She really felt uncomfortable, and it happened.”

Naldo stated that he had already been invited to participate in the reality show, and explained why he advised Moranguinho not to accept Record’s proposal. I know it’s a minefield. I want to see her well. That’s why I always said I didn’t think it was cool”.

