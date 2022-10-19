New genetic study reveals family structure of Neanderthals

posted on 10/19/2022 1:43 pm / updated on 10/19/2022 1:44 pm



An unprecedented genetic study published in the scientific journal nature revealed for the first time the family structure of Neanderthals.

Neanderthals occupied western Eurasia from about 430,000 years ago until their extinction about 40,000 years ago.

Scientists collected genomic-scale data from skeletal remains of 18 individuals from 14 archaeological sites spanning Neanderthal history across much of their known geographic range, which extends as far east as the Altai Mountains in southern Siberia. This data yielded a broad overview of Neanderthal populations, indicating the existence of several distinct Neanderthal populations across time and space.

However, little is known about the genetic relationships and social organization within and among Neanderthal communities anywhere in Eurasia during this time span.

Based on fossilized footprints and spatial patterns of site use, previous studies of the social organization of Neanderthal communities suggested that they likely lived in small communities. In addition, partial mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) sequences from six adult Neanderthals have been used to suggest that Neanderthals may have been patrilocal, although this suggestion has been debated.





Learn more about the study

The recent study explored the social organization of Neanderthals using nuclear DNA, Y-chromosome and mtDNA data from the remains of 13 individuals recovered from two sites close together in southern Siberia (Russia), in the Chagyrskaya and Okladnikov caves.

To identify whether any of the remains originated from related individuals, the scientists computed the nuclear DNA divergence between the remains by random sampling. The divergence is smaller for related individuals because they have inherited parts of their genomes from ancestors they share in the recent past. With this approach, they were able to detect relationships of up to the second degree.

In addition, they investigated mtDNA heteroplasmy (i.e., when the mitochondria carried by an individual differ in their DNA sequence) to identify close genetic relationships. As heteroplasmias can be transmitted from mother to child and normally persist for less than three generations, their presence in different remains would indicate that they come from the same individual or from close relatives of the mother.

Among the remains, a deciduous tooth and two permanent teeth were found. Despite their different stages of development, genetic data suggest that they belonged to the same individual. According to the analysis, all three teeth originated from a male and carried identical mtDNAs. The almost completely resorbed root of the primary tooth suggests that it was naturally exfoliated. Based on the patterns of wear and root development, the scientists inferred that the permanent teeth came from a 9- to 15-year-old individual and that this male likely died around the time the primary tooth was lost.

They also identified two more sets of individuals with multiple fossils: a mandible and a permanent incisor. An adult male individual was closely related to several other individuals in the group, including a first-degree relationship.

There are three possible male-female combinations for first-degree relatives: mother-son, brother-sister, or father-daughter. However, as the two individuals carry different mitochondrial genomes, they concluded that the individuals were father and daughter. A likely first cousin of the father was also found, along with a pair that may have been cousins ​​or grandparent/grandchild.

Inferring the social organization

Although Chagyrskaya Cave is a few days’ walk from Denisova Cave, where the first Denisovans were found, the Neanderthals sequenced for the study were not closely related to those previously found, one of whom had a Neanderthal mother and a Denisovan father. Instead, they were more closely related to European Neanderthals, suggesting that the early Altai Neanderthals died out and were later replaced by some that made a long eastward migration.

The cave was occupied for part of the period from 59,000 to 51,000 years ago, with inaccurate dating measurements to refine it further. Study co-author Professor Richard Roberts of the University of Wollongong told IFLScience that at the time the world had just emerged from a particularly cold part of the Ice Age. Although temperatures were considerably lower than they are today, slight warming may have encouraged European Neanderthals to expand.

They would have found in Chagyrskaya, a good option of residence. The cave, though small, sits above a valley through which bison, goats and horses have migrated, offering an abundant supply of food. In addition to DNA, the cave contains an unprecedented abundance of Neanderthal stone tools and animal bones.

Comparing the mitochondrial DNA inherited from mothers with the Y chromosomes of Neanderthal man, the authors found that mitochondrial DNA is much more diverse. While there is a small possibility that some males managed to dominate reproduction at some point, the most likely explanation is patrilocality. Reversing common practice in most traditional human communities and close relatives such as gorillas, it appears that Neanderthal women moved between communities while men stood still.

While having a sexual movement helps maintain genetic diversity, it appears the Chagyrskayans weren’t doing it enough; their level of inbreeding was similar to that of highly endangered gorillas. European Neanderthals at the time were less consanguineous, so it is possible that this was a problem restricted to those who reached the farthest reaches of the Neanderthal range.