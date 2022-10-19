New Netflix Rules Will End Password Sharing

Bruno Gall De Blasi Netflix begins platform innovation plans

Netflix announced, in an official statement, that it will start taxing those who share the same password between people who do not live in the same house starting next year.

According to the company, 2023 will be the year in which the giant should focus on “making money”. With this, the streaming service will now have advertising within its catalog and the implementation of the “Extra Member”, a measure whereby the customer must pay for those who do not live in the same house but use the same account.

To ease the transition, the company’s new policies also include a new plan on updating profile transfers between subscriptions, in which Netflix makes it easier to create new accounts for those who were on shared services.

The plan has already been tested in several countries such as Peru, Chile and Costa Rica. After the test period, the change should reach all nations where the company operates in less than three months. The value translated into reais is not yet known, but in other countries the value is between US$ 2.12 (R$ 11 reais) and US$ 3 (R$ 15) per user.

Netflix has experienced a recent customer loss, with approximately 1 million users leaving the platform in the first half of 2022. With the announcement of the new measures, the platform also reported the addition of 2.4 million new subscribers in the last quarter, and started its account-sharing monetization plans for all countries in which the company operates.

Among the new measures adopted by the streaming service are the creation of a plan with ads in Brazil for R$ 18.90, 27% cheaper than the old simple plan. However, the new option comes without permission to download titles and some restrictions on movies and series.