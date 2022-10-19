New survey maintains Tarcísio’s advantage over Haddad in SP

The new survey by the Real Time Big Data institute released this Wednesday, 19, shows the former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) maintaining their advantage against the former mayor Fernando Haddad (EN) in Sao Paulo. Tarcísio has 49% of the total voting intentions, while Haddad has 36%. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.

The former minister of Jair Bolsonaro oscillated one point positively compared to the previous week’s poll, when he had 48% to 36% against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s candidate for the government of São Paulo. The undecided fell from 10% to 8%, and the blanks and nulls increased from 6% to 7%.

When only valid votes are taken into account, the Bolsonarista has 58% against 42% for the PT.

In the last poll carried out by the institute before the first round, released on August 22 (more than a month before the elections), Haddad led with 34% of voting intentions, while Tarcísio and Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) tied with 20%. . At the polls, the Bolsonarista finished ahead, with 42.3%. The PT had 35.7% and the toucan had 18.4%.

The institute heard 1,200 voters between October 17th and 18th and registered the poll with the TSE under the number SP-08867/2022.