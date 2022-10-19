Newspaper reveals how Mbappé asked for Neymar to leave PSG between the lines of the contract

According to information published by the newspaper The CountryNeymar’s departure was a condition imposed between the ‘between the lines’ of Mbappé’s new contract with PSG

Even if it is still denied in official statements, the break between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain has gained important contours behind the scenes of the club. According to information released this Wednesday (19) by the Spanish newspaper The Countrythe process for renewing the contract with the club went through an ‘agreement between the lines’: Neymar would leave the Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian’s permanence in the squad was understood as a ‘break of confidence’ about what was presented in the project for shirt 7 to sign a new agreement until 2025.

According to the publication, Mbappé would have put the Brazilian’s departure as an essential condition for his stay in Paris. “We only ask the club for a management model based on rigor,” an anonymous source who works with the striker told the newspaper.

The situation between the striker and PSG was even more shaken with the renewal of Neymar until 2027, and it worsened even more with the understanding of the Brazilian that Mbappé asked the club to negotiate him. According to the newspaper, the relationship between the attackers has been marked by ‘jealousy and lucrative compromises for advertising convenience‘.

O The Country toHe still recalls that Neymar’s stay at Paris Saint-Germain only happened due to the lack of real interest in hiring the Brazilian. According to the newspaper, only the Newcastle formalized a financially interesting proposal to take the player to Premier League.

O Chelseastill according to the report, tried to loan PSG shirt 10 for a season, and the club was still open to paying 75% of Neymar’s salaries. But the negotiation ended up thwarted by a warning made by French lawyers about the local law, which ‘prevents most income from being taxed in France if the services paid are provided to a company domiciled abroad’.

