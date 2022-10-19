Neymar congratulates Benzema for Ballon d’Or, but Vini’s cornet in eighth

Even outside the list of the 30 best players, Neymar followed the result of the Ballon d’Or, awarded by the France Football magazine held yesterday (17), in Paris, France. The PSG shirt number 10 congratulated Karim Benzema, from Real Madrid, for the title of the best in the world last season, but he was uncomfortable with the placement of his Brazilian teammate, Vinicius Jr.

In a post on social media, Neymar agreed with the award given to Benzema, but cornetted the eighth place to Vini Jr. For the Brazilian ace, the compatriot deserved at least to be among the top three. Even streamer Casimiro was uncomfortable with the position of the merengue striker.

“Benzema deserved. Craque! Now Vini jr is in eighth is not enough. Minimum among the three”, wrote Neymar on his Twitter.

In addition to the winner Karim Benzema, the top 3 of the Ballon d’Or had Sadio Mané (Bayern Munich) in second place, followed by Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City).

With the eighth position, Vini Júnior returns to place the country in the top 10 of the awards; the last chosen one had been Alisson, in 2019. The goalkeeper was in seventh place that year.