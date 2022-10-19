Neymar’s ex-agent reveals why the star signed with Barcelona

Wagner Ribeiro, Neymar’s former manager, explained the star’s move to Barcelona. During the trial of the ace in the DIS case, the intermediary mentioned that Lionel Messi played a key role in the athlete not going to Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid wanted Neymar, made a lot of proposals and so did Barcelona. Whenever Madrid made an offer, Barcelona covered it. Madrid withdraws from the dispute when there is a conversation with Messi so that he can settle with Barça. Messi was fundamental for the hiring”.

The agent also explained the reason for having stopped working with Neymar and stated that he did not receive any money from the transfer of the player from Santos to the Catalan club.

“When Neymar’s father moved to Europe, I stopped being Neymar’s agent after the transfer to Barcelona. I didn’t participate in the transaction: Cury and Raúl who had a relationship with Sandro Rosell. I wanted Real Madrid and I withdrew from the operation. . I didn’t receive even a hundredth from Barcelona”.

The striker of the Brazilian team is being tried on account of an alleged corruption case involving his departure from Santos to Barcelona and the company DIS. The prosecution in the case wants the Brazilian star to be jailed for two years and pay a fine of 10 million euros (about R$54.2 million).