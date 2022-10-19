Neymar’s indiscipline irritates Mbappé at PSG, who is considering leaving

Neymar and Mbappé’s relationship at PSG has gained another chapter. That’s because, according to the newspaper “El País”, the attitude of the Brazilian has irritated his teammate. Shirt 10’s indiscipline may be the reason for a ‘rebellion’ from his colleague soon.

According to the publication, when renewing his contract with the club, Mbappé asked for ‘management based on rigor’, something that, in his view, has not happened. Faced with this, the Frenchman threatens not to fulfill his contract until the end if PSG does not transfer Neymar.

Rumors about the French striker’s request for the Brazilian’s departure are not new. Since his renewal for an astronomical price in the last transfer window amid a possible move to Real Madrid, Mbappé would have won ‘carte blanche’ to participate in the decisions of the board according to the European press.

Recently, the newspaper “Marca” linked the athlete to a possible departure from PSG in January for not having his demands met by the summit. He denied the rumor after his team’s victory against Olympique de Marseille last weekend.

The French striker’s relationship with Neymar and Messi has been a subject much discussed by the European press. The same “Marca” recently pointed out that the relationship between the Frenchman with his two teammates has been extremely professional.