North Korea fires projectiles to ‘alert’ South Korea

North Korea fired artillery shells at its east and west coasts on Tuesday, the South Korean military said, after Seoul began annual defense exercises aimed at boosting its ability to respond to North Korean nuclear and missile threats.

North Korea fired about 100 projectiles into the sea off its west coast around 10 pm (local time) and a further 150 off its east coast, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday. local time).

North Korea later said the fire was aimed at sending a “serious alert” to South Korea in response to the firing of dozens of artillery shells on Tuesday between 9:55 am and 5:22 pm.

The General Staff of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) said that “the South’s war exercise against the North is going on in a frenetic way”.

“In order to send a serious alert once again, it was assured that KPA units on the eastern and western fronts would conduct a threatening warning fire towards the eastern and western seas on the night of 18 October, as a powerful military countermeasure” , he added in a statement carried by state media KCNA.

“Enemies must immediately stop reckless and inciting provocations that increase military tension.”

The Hoguk exercises, scheduled to end on Saturday, are the latest in a series of military exercises by South Korea in recent weeks, including joint activities with the United States and Japan.