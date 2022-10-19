Nubank launches its cryptocurrency with a focus on rewards program

The company intends to invite around 2,000 customers to participate in the process of building the dynamics and advantages of the new digital currency.

Nubank announced Nucoin, its cryptocurrency, this Wednesday (19). The new currency should be launched in the first half of 2023. According to the institution, customers who purchase the new digital currency will have access to advantages and benefits.

According to the institution, Nucoin’s objective is to democratize new technologies and advance on Nubank Cripto, the cryptocurrency purchase and sale function of the application. The company intends to invite around 2,000 customers to participate in the process of building the dynamics and advantages of Nucoin.

What is Nucoin?

Nucoin is Nubank’s digital currency. According to the company, it can be considered a token and a cryptocurrency, as it will give advantages to customers who have the asset and have the same value, and can only be exchanged in transactions.

According to Nubank, customers will be able to accumulate Nucoin to get discounts and benefits. The company stated that it intends to market the digital currency in the cryptocurrency market in the future.

“This project is another step forward in our belief in the transformative potential of blockchain technology and in democratizing it further, going beyond buying, selling and holding cryptocurrencies in the Nu app,” said Nucoin General Manager at Nubank, Fernando Czapski .

What is blockchain technology?

Blockchain is a shared database that makes it possible to define, store, access and transact digital assets, contracts and files securely between two participants from anywhere in the world without the need for intermediaries. The platform is known for carrying out fast and cheap transactions.

Nubank Cryptocurrencies

Since June this year, Nubank has been offering cryptocurrency trading, operated by Paxos. However, the digital bank does not allow cryptocurrency transfers. The launch of Nucoin follows the advancement of fintech in the world of digital assets.

Co-creation of Nucoin will be done through NuCommunity

NuCommunity is a channel for dialogue between Nubank and customers. According to the company, the community will be used to create Nucoin. Through it, the company will select, between October and November, about 2 thousand customers to participate in the co-creation on Nucoin.

The most active clients in NuCommunity and who most use Nubank’s services will be chosen.

