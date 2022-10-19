Nubank launches its own cryptocurrency, Nucoin

Wednesday, the 19th, started with news for technology and finance lovers. That’s because the Nubanka digital bank with more than 63 million customers, announced the creation of a cryptocurrency own, named Nucoin.

According to the digital bank, the currency is expected to be launched in the first half of next year for customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Its creation aims to allow customers to get benefits and discounts when accumulating Nucoins.

How will it work?

The asset will be distributed free of charge to users, as it will serve as the basis for a new benefits program for the fintech. At the beginning, the digital bank will invite around 2 thousand customers to join the process of using the dynamics related to Nucoin.

The choice of guests will take place during the months of October and November. Those who are engaged in NuCommunity, a virtual space created for dialogue with customers and for discussing Nubank’s products and services, will be contemplated.