Nubank launches its own cryptocurrency, Nucoin

Wednesday, the 19th, started with news for technology and finance lovers. That’s because the Nubanka digital bank with more than 63 million customers, announced the creation of a cryptocurrency own, named Nucoin.
According to the digital bank, the currency is expected to be launched in the first half of next year for customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Its creation aims to allow customers to get benefits and discounts when accumulating Nucoins.
How will it work?
The asset will be distributed free of charge to users, as it will serve as the basis for a new benefits program for the fintech. At the beginning, the digital bank will invite around 2 thousand customers to join the process of using the dynamics related to Nucoin.
The choice of guests will take place during the months of October and November. Those who are engaged in NuCommunity, a virtual space created for dialogue with customers and for discussing Nubank’s products and services, will be contemplated.
“In this phase, more than feedback, the proposal is to explore a decentralized process of product creation, characteristic of Web3”, explained the bank, in a note. THE fintechon the other hand, has not yet given further details on how the distribution and use of cryptocurrency on its platform will be carried out.
Nucoin creation
Nubank said that, for the launch of the novelty, a partnership was made with Polygon Technologywhich will provide the technology and technical support for operations with the Nubank cryptocurrency.
Polygon acts as a blockchain company, technology used as a fundamental basis for cryptocurrencies. It works as a kind of encrypted cash book in which transactions are permanently and immutably recorded, in the same way that cryptocurrencies are used today.