Nubank: Learn how to share your credit with someone else

credit card users Nubank may request an additional device if they want to share their purchasing power. The feature, recently released, allows the person to share the limit released in the tool with someone.

In this way, each user uses their own credit card for purchases, which is the only possibility to have two physical fintech cards. For personal use, the digital bank offers the option of a virtual card, which can be generated in the app.

See below how the additional card service works Nubank!

Additional Nubank card

The customer who wants to share his credit card must request an additional version of the holder. In this case, the person responsible for the main version must pay the other person’s invoice and debts, since they are using the same limit.

In addition, due to sharing, the holder’s account limit also ends up being reduced. However, it is important to note that the shared tool is only available in the physical version and in the credit option.

All notifications, for purchases, for example, will only be visible to the account holder, that is, the person responsible for paying the invoice.

How to request the additional Nubank card?

See the step by step:

Access the Nubank app (Android and iOS); Then click on ”My cards”; In the physical cards option, go to ”Request shared card”; Inform the CPF of the person who will use the card; Once this is done, select the degree of relationship with that person; Check the information and enter a delivery address; and To finish, tap on “Confirm order”; Ready! Just wait for the device to issue.

How to apply for a Nubank credit card?

Before applying for a credit card Nubankthe interested party must verify that it meets the requirements required by the bank, which are:

Be 18 years of age or older;

Live in Brazil;

Have a smartphone with Android or iOS operating system.

Checking these criteria, simply request the tool through the browser or through the application. See the step by step below:

Browser request

Enter the address: “nubank.com.br/cartao” (without quotes) in the browser’s search tab; Enter your CPF and click on “Continue”; Enter your full name and email; Select if you want just the credit card or it with NuConta; Check the box agreeing with the company’s privacy policy; Finish by clicking on “Send”.

Application request

Install the app on your Android or iOS phone; Once on the platform, click on “Start”; Enter your personal data (name, CPF, e-mail) and click on “Continue”; After filling in all the data, tap “Accept and continue” to agree to the company’s privacy policy.

How to unlock Nubank credit card?

After the physical card arrives at your home, access the Nubank application and follow the steps below:

Log in with your registered data; On the home screen, on the tab that indicates the status of the card, tap on “I received the card”; With the tool in hand, enter the last four digits on the back of the card in the field requested by the application; Okay, now just wait for the unlock to be done.